His Excellency Mrs. Lulwa Bint Rashid Al-Khater, Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, held two remote meetings, with the ambassadors of Arab and African countries accredited to the state, separately, to inform them of the plan to gradually remove the restrictions imposed in the State of Qatar as a result of the Corona pandemic / Covid-19 /, and answer their questions and inquiries about the four stages of lifting restrictions.

The ambassadors expressed their praise for the measures taken by the State of Qatar to preserve the health of all, especially the provision of free high-quality health care to all who live on the land of Qatar.

Participated in the two meetings, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Rashid Al Mansoori, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development.