dering a different way to block the inauguration of his candidate, “Joe Biden”, as President of the United States.

The newspaper quoted its sources as saying that Trump is planning to announce his intention to run for the US presidential elections in 2024, on the day of Biden’s inauguration.

According to these sources, “Trump” is looking for the right time to announce this, so that Republicans will remain in his support for the next four years.

Two sources familiar with the newspaper said that during the past two weeks, “Trump” has expressed the idea of ​​implementing an event related to the announcement of the nomination, during the week of the inauguration or on the same day.

A few days ago, an opinion poll showed that the majority of Republicans supported the candidacy of the outgoing president, “Donald Trump”, in the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

The newspaper quoted three people “familiar with” the talks as saying that the president was discussing the details of the campaign launch with advisers and close associates, during the inauguration ceremony.

Two sources also confirmed that Trump proposed the idea of ​​launching the 2024 event during the week of Trump’s inauguration, and possibly on the day of the inauguration, if his efforts to turn the 2020 election results failed in his favor.

The newspaper indicated that it did not get comment from the White House on the information of these sources, but confirmed that the president and some close to him have already begun to feel the pulse of prominent donors, if he chooses to run in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, President Trump is still talking about rigging the presidential elections that took place on November 3, despite announcing the start of the transitional phase to hand over power to the new administration.

After the US General Services Administration announced Biden’s victory in the elections, and allowed him and his team to begin the transition process in the country, the outgoing President Trump recognized his defeat and said he recommended his team to start the transition process.

Despite this, Trump demanded, on Wednesday evening, his supporters to work to reverse the outcome of the presidential election, claiming that it had been rigged to ensure the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Trump addressed his Republican supporters in Pennsylvania, in a speech by phone, saying, “We have to flip the election result.” And he added, “These elections were rigged,” adding: “These are elections that we easily won on a large scale.”

Trump continued, “This is an important moment in the history of our country. You are providing a very important service to our country.”

US President Trump is still talking about rigging the presidential elections that took place on November 3, despite announcing the start of the transitional phase to hand over power to the new administration.

It is noteworthy that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, won after garnering 306 votes in the electoral college, compared to 232 votes for Trump, exceeding the required number of electoral votes, which is at least 270 votes.

In light of this, Biden, who was 78 years old last Friday, became the forty-sixth president in the history of the United States.