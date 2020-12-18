In a remarkable scene that expresses loyalty and belonging, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, was keen to greet his people, citizens and residents who are authorized according to the procedures followed, who attended from early in the morning to watch the national march and celebrate the dear National Day in our hearts.

His Highness, the Emir of the country, stepped off the main stage after the end of the national march to greet the masses, and His Highness was keen to wave to them, amidst overwhelming joy from citizens and residents who were keen to take memorial photos of this great moment that highlight the highest meanings of loyalty, belonging, pride and pride between the leader and his people and all Who can shelter in the sky of this dear homeland.

This year’s celebrations come in exceptional circumstances due to the Corona pandemic, amid the preventive and precautionary measures followed within the country.