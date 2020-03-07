His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a telephone conversation with the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Dr Ismail Haniyeh, who briefed His Highness on the damage caused by the tragic fire in the Nuseirat Camp in the Gaza Strip, especially the martyrs and the injured.

The Amir expressed condolences to the brotherly Palestinian people and directed an allocation of $2mn to help the brothers in Gaza. Dr Haniyeh expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Amir, expressing his appreciation for the gesture, and for standing beside the brotherly Palestinian people in general and the Gaza Strip in particular.