QNA/Doha

His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced Thursday a new pledge, from the State of Qatar, worth USD 20 million in support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation ‘GAVI’.

His Highness The Amir also called upon the international community to work jointly to ensure fairness in providing necessary medicines and medical equipment to all countries.

His Highness further reiterated the support of the State of Qatar to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its coordinating efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote global readiness to confront infectious diseases in the future.

This was stated during His Highness’ speech at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 held virtually from the city of London with the participation of a number of Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses Heads of States and governments, representatives of countries, heads of international and regional organisations and directors of many world companies supporting programs of ‘GAVI’.

The following is an unofficial translation of His Highness the Amir’s speech at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I extend my thanks and appreciation to Mr. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, for organizing and hosting this important conference.

COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge and threat to all humanity at all levels. In the absence of an effective vaccine or cure, some countries and societies have found themselves faced with the choice between two options both of which are bitter to swallow: either to seek prevention by lockdowns that may cripple the economy, or put the lives of people at risk by opting not to sacrifice the economy. Some countries have chosen compromising solutions by combining continuing to coexist with the pandemic and fighting it at the same time.

This crisis has shown that there is no alternative to international cooperation and exchange of experiences, which necessitate the redoubling of the joint efforts to eliminate COVID-19 with effective vaccines and cures, and preparations for confronting new epidemics in the long run.

The State of Qatar has spared no effort to enhance the rapid response to counter the serious repercussions of the crisis, and has promptly taken all preventive procedures and measures to reduce its impact, and protect the citizens and residents on its soil.

Based on human solidarity we have provided medical assistance to more than 20 countries around the world in terms of supplies of medical equipment and construction of field hospitals, in addition to providing 140 million US dollar worth of financial contribution for multilateral health care institutions working to develop vaccines and ensuring the efficiency of health care, especially in the least developed countries.

In this context, we call upon the international community to work jointly to ensure fairness in providing necessary medicines and medical equipment to all countries.

The State of Qatar reiterates its support to the World Health Organization for its coordinating efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote global readiness to confront infectious diseases in the future.

I would like to announce a new 20 million dollar pledge from the State of Qatar to ‘GAVI’ alliance.

In conclusion, I reiterate my thanks to the United Kingdom for organizing this conference, hoping that it will achieve its desired objectives.

May Gods Peace, Blessing and Mercy be upon you. (QNA)