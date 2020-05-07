His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday evening.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and prospects of strengthening them, besides discussing efforts related to combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Canadian prime minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the role of Qatar Airways in bringing back Canadian nationals from various parts of the world to Canada during the Covid-19 crisis. The call also discussed regional and international developments, particularly security and stability in the region.