Amir chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

QNA/Doha

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani chaired the first meeting of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of 2020 that was held via video conference on Monday morning.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani and HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, participated in the meeting. HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Board member, and the other Board members, also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the operational plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar as well as the latest updates related to the stadiums and projects in the country. (QNA)