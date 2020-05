His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent Friday cables of condolences to King Mohamed VI of Morocco on the death of former Moroccan prime minister Abdel-Rahman al-Yousifi. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani also sent a similar cable to Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani.