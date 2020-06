His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani sent Tuesday cables of condolences to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikha Haya Abdullah al-Ali al-Malik al-Sabah.