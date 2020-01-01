______________________________ His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani exchanged cables of greetings on Tuesday with the leaders of friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year, wishing them good health and happiness and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

Tweeting New Year wishes earlier Tuesday, His Highness the Amir said: “May Allah make 2020 a year of goodness and blessings, and a new decade of happiness, peace and prosperity.” pic.twitter.com/JRriLOeIfH — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) December 31, 2019

________________________________ His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani also exchanged cables of New Year greetings with crown princes and vice presidents of friendly countries.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani exchanged similar cables of greetings with heads of government of friendly countries.

