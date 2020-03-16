His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani presiding over the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management to combat the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to determine the efforts made by the competent authorities in the State to prevent this epidemic.

QNA Doha

*His Highness Sheikh Tamim presides over the meeting of Supreme Committee for Crisis Management on Covid-19



His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has directed the State’s officials to provide the necessary services to citizens and residents, foremost of which is to provide them with safety and protection from the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so that they can lead a normal life.

This came during the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management to combat Covid-19 that the Amir presided over to determine the efforts made by the competent authorities in the country to prevent this epidemic.

The authorities presented to His Highness the Amir “the national executive plan to confront the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19)”.

During the meeting, which was held at the National Command Centre (NCC) on Sunday, His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of the contribution of all the country’s departments, including public and private sector institutions, to the efforts of the competent authorities to prevent the epidemic, and their social responsibility in such circumstances, and that all citizens and residents do their duty to reduce its spread, by applying the preventive measures recommended by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, and members of the committee, including ministers and senior officials.