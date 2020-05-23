His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with leaders of Kuwait, Turkey, Morocco and Indonesia Friday.

In telephone conversations yesterday evening with Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Mohamed VI of Morocco His Highness the Amir exchanged greetings on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

His Highness the Amir also exchanged Eid greetings with Indonesia President Joko Widodo. During the phone call, they reviewed bilateral relations as well as ways of supporting and developing them, in addition to the efforts made to address the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Indonesian president expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the role of Qatar Airways in returning Indonesian citizens from different parts of the world to Indonesia during this crisis.