Amir holds phone conversation with Somali president

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing and developing them in various fields. They also discussed a number of issues of joint interest.

********************

PM reviews ties with Singapore counterpart

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

They reviewed co-operation between the two countries, especially in the economic, commercial, and investment fields. The two prime ministers expressed their keenness to support and enhance the efforts of the Qatar-Singapore High Level Joint Committee.

They also discussed the latest situation on the coronavirus pandemic and strengthening co-operation in this regard.