His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Wednesday evening a telephone conversation with Prince Charles, Crown Prince of the United Kingdom and Prince of Wales.

During the phone call, they reviewed friendship and co-operation relations between the two countries and means of developing them, in addition to the efforts made to face the coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic .

In this regard, the Crown Prince expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the role of Qatar Airways in returning British nationals from various parts of the world. Discussions also dealt with a number of topics of mutual interest