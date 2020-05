QNA/Doha

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday received a telephone call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the Amir and the Qatari people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and means to enhance them, in addition to a discussion on the most prominent regional and international developments.

Last updated: May 27 2020 01:00 AM