His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani listening to an explanation about the production lines of the (Savr-Q) respirator during his visit to the Research and Development Center at Barzan Holdings

Doha

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visited on Wednesday the Research and Development Center at Barzan Holdings affiliated to the Ministry of Defence at their headquarters in the Qatar Science and Technology Park to view the production lines for the manufacturing of the (Savr-Q) ventilators.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir listened to an explanation about the production lines of the (Savr-Q) ventilators. Barzan will produce the ventilators through a strategic partnership with the American company Wilcox, in order to cover the health sector’s requirements in the country, and to export abroad in light of the increased global demand for ventilators for the treatment of those affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The company is estimated to produce 2,000 devices per week.

The Amir also met with a number of Qatari engineers at the center who are working to produce devices that comply with the standards of the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The production of the Savr-Q ventilators by Barzan Holdings comes in response to His Highness the Amir’s directives to the Ministry of Defence to contribute to the measures taken by the country in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Amir was accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani and a number of ministers and senior officials.





