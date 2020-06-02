*Law will enhance participation of private sector in major government projects, says Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed al-Thani

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Sunday Law No. 12 of 2020, regulating the partnership between public and private sectors.

The law is effective starting from its date of publication in the official gazette.

Welcoming the move, HE the Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed al-Thani said the law regulating the partnership between the government and private sectors, which was issued by His Highness the Amir, would enhance the participation of the private sector in major projects in the country, and “it supports economic activity in general, and makes the private sector a true partner of the government sector in achieving the desired economic development”.

HE the Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) said in a press statement Sunday that Law No. 12 of 2020 regulating the partnership between the government and the private sectors meets the ambition of the Chamber aimed at expanding the involvement of Qatari companies in implementing government projects, adding: “The Chamber had an important role in laying the basic building blocks for a draft law regulating the partnership between the two sectors.”

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim said that the partnership between the public and private sectors has now become a reality on the ground, thanks to the guidance of the wise leadership and its confidence in the Qatari private sector, its emphasis on activating its role in economic development, and increasing its contribution to major projects in the future, as well as directing to prepare a law for partnership between the public and private sector.

HE the Chairman of the chamber praised the government’s interest in supporting the partnership with the private sector, where several projects were recently launched by the Ministerial Group for Stimulating and Cooperating with the Private Sector which included many sectors such as education, food security, and others.

He added that the issuance of this law will witness the launch of more projects in partnership with the private sector.