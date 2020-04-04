His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani held Friday a telephone conversation with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, during which they reviewed the solid fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and ways to enhance and develop them.

During the call, they discussed several regional and international issues of common concern, particularly developments related to combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), and the efforts made by both countries to limit and prevent its spread and areas of co-operation between them in this regard.

Last updated: April 03 2020 11:40 PM