His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Monday lauded the services of the frontline healthcare workers who have been fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a speech on the occasion of the celebration of the completion of the Education City Stadium, the third venue to be completed for the World Cup 2022, His Highness the Amir said the medical staff and other affiliated teams who have saved the lives of many people infected with the virus are the “champions of these times”.





The Amir said: ” Dear friends across the world, as we celebrate the completion of Education City Stadium, the third venue for the World Cup 2022, we greet the champions of these times: the medical staff and all the staff of the teams working on the frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic, who have saved the lives of many people and brought back hope to them.

“We thank you and we support you.”

Further appreciating the role of healthcare workers, His Highness the Amir said: “As the world begins to open up, it is through your courage, dedication and sincerity that we truly believe in better days to come, the days when we will enjoy together watching the stars of the game in our stadiums.”

The Amir said: “Qatar is looking forward, and more excited and enthusiastic than ever, to welcome guests from all over the world for an exceptional World Cup.

“Thank you very much.”