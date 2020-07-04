QNA/Doha

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Friday made an inspection visit to the Salwa Beach Resort, located in the southwest of the country on an area of 3.2mn sq m, during which he was briefed on the developments and stages of the project’s progress.

The Amir also inspected the resort’s facilities, which include 115 villas and chalets; a 246-room five-star hotel; aquatic theme park; conference centre; ball room; spa; yacht club and marina; diving centre and a shopping centre. He also viewed the green areas of the resort. His Highness the Amir thanked those in charge of the project for their efforts in constructing this tourist facility, and instructed them to expedite its completion and opening in order to meet the marine tourism and leisure needs in Qatar and to support the tourism sector in it. The Amir was accompanied by a number of senior officials.

