The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Sunday met Executive Vice-President of Venezuela Dr Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez and her accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday. At the outset of the meeting, Dr Delcy conveyed the greetings of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro to the Amir and his wishes of good health and happiness and for the Qatari people more development and prosperity. The Amir entrusted Dr Delcy with his greetings to President Maduro, wishing him health and wellness and the Venezuelan people continued progress and development. The meeting reviewed relations between the two countries and the ways to enhance them, in addition to a host of matters of common interest. (QNA)