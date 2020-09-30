QNA
“The late Amir dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, called for dialogue, solidarity and unity among Arab countries to defend their just causes,” he recalled.
Following is an unofficial translation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s tweet:
It is with great, immense sorrow that we have received the news about the death of the father of all, Sheikh Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, as the world lost a beacon and symbol of humanity with his departure. In the name of the Qatari people and for myself, we offer our condolences to the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf, the brotherly Kuwaiti people and ourselves on such a great loss. We are from Allah and to Him we return.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense the deceased fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, the Arab, and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Highness’ loss.
“The news of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s passing was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The loss was of a great leader who was wise, moderate, and long-term oriented, and dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, called for dialogue and unity among Arab countries to defend their just causes, and for rejecting violence and extremism. Kuwait saw a comprehensive renaissance in all fields during the Amir’s rule.”
“Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return,” the statement said.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also ordered the announcement of three days of mourning in the state and ordered flags lowered to half-mast.