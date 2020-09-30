His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has mourned with great sorrow and sadness, the death of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who passed away Tuesday.
His Highness the Amir stressed, in a statement by the Amiri Diwan, that Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a great leader characterised by wisdom, moderation, and long-term vision.
“The late Amir dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, called for dialogue, solidarity and unity among Arab countries to defend their just causes,” he recalled.

Following is an unofficial translation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s tweet:
It is with great, immense sorrow that we have received the news about the death of the father of all, Sheikh Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, as the world lost a beacon and symbol of humanity with his departure. In the name of the Qatari people and for myself, we offer our condolences to the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf, the brotherly Kuwaiti people and ourselves on such a great loss. We are from Allah and to Him we return.
“The news of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s passing was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The loss was of a great leader who was wise, moderate, and long-term oriented, and dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, called for dialogue and unity among Arab countries to defend their just causes, and for rejecting violence and extremism. Kuwait saw a comprehensive renaissance in all fields during the Amir’s rule.”
His Highness the Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense Sheikh Sabah fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Highness’ loss.
“Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return,” the statement said.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also ordered the announcement of three days of mourning in the state and ordered flags lowered to half-mast.

Amir, Deputy Amir send condolences
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent cables of condolences to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the demise of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, praying to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in Paradise, and to inspire the ruling family and the Kuwaiti people with patience and solace. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani also sent a cable of condolences to the Amir of Kuwait.

