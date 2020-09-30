__________________________________________

His Highness Sheikh Tamim prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense the deceased fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, the Arab, and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Highness’ loss.

“The news of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah’s passing was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The loss was of a great leader who was wise, moderate, and long-term oriented, and dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, called for dialogue and unity among Arab countries to defend their just causes, and for rejecting violence and extremism. Kuwait saw a comprehensive renaissance in all fields during the Amir’s rule.”

His Highness the Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense Sheikh Sabah fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Highness’ loss.

“Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return,” the statement said.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also ordered the announcement of three days of mourning in the state and ordered flags lowered to half-mast.

Amir, Deputy Amir send condolences



His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent cables of condolences to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the demise of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, praying to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in Paradise, and to inspire the ruling family and the Kuwaiti people with patience and solace. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani also sent a cable of condolences to the Amir of Kuwait.