QNADohaThe Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani mourned on Saturday the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur of Oman, who passed away on Friday evening.HH the Amir stressed, in a statement by the Amiri Diwan, that Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur was a great leader characterized by wisdom, moderation, and long-term vision. HH the Amir added that the late Sultan dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, calling for dialogue and for rejecting violence and extremism.The statement said that the news of HM Sultan Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur’s passing was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The statement added that the loss was of a great leader who was wise, moderate, and long-term oriented, who dedicated his life to serve his country and his ummah, calling for dialogue and for rejecting violence and extremism. The statement also said that Oman saw a comprehensive renaissance in all fields during the Sultan’s rule.

HH the Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Majesty Sultan Qaboos fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and to rest it in peace in paradise along with martyrs and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Omani people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Majesty’s loss.

“Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return,” the statement said.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also ordered the announcement of three days of mourning in the state.