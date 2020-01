The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the 7th batch of students of Al Zaeem (Leader) Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air College, at Al Udeid Air Base on Wednesday morning. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al Thani and a number of ministers. (QNA)

