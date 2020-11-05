Amir performs Istisqaa (rain-seeking) prayer

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer along with a gathering of citizens at Al-Wajbah prayer ground on Thursday morning.

Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani took part in the prayer.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud and Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers also performed the prayer.

In a sermon after the prayer, the Judge at the Court of Cassation and member of the Supreme Judicial Counci Sheikh Dr. Thaqil bin Sayer Al Shammari called on the worshippers to repent, ask Allah for forgiveness, avoid sedition and make supplication to Almighty Allah for rainfall.

Dr. Al Shammari also urged people to purify their money and pay Zakat, which are one of the reasons for rainfall. (QNA)

