His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani yesterday sent cables of congratulations to Leader Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on the anniversary of the founding of the republic.