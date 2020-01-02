His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani have sent cables of congratulations to the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani has also sent a cable of congratulations to Sudan’s Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok on the occasion.

Amir sends I-Day greetings to Haiti president

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani have sent cables of congratulations to President of Haiti Jovenel Moise on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day. HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani has also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Haiti Fritz-William Michel on the occasion.

Amir sends greetings to Cuban president

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani have sent cables of congratulations to President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani has also sent a cable of congratulations to Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on the occasion. – QNA

Qatar condemns bid to storm US mission

Qatar yesterday expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt to storm the US embassy in Baghdad, considering it an unacceptable act that violates international agreements. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement yesterday, called on all parties in Iraq to exercise restraint to overcome the critical phase the country is going through. The statement also expressed Qatar’s full support for Iraq and its people’s stability and prosperity. – QNA

Source:gulf-times.com