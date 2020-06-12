His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday sent a written message to Afghan President Dr Mohamed Ashraf Ghani, pertaining to bilateral ties, the means to enhance and develop them, and Qatar’s support for the peace, stability, and national reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The message was delivered by HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Special Envoy for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, during a meeting with Ghani in Kabul.

Al-Qahtani conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to Ghani, and his wishes to the people of Afghanistan of further progress and prosperity.

The Afghan president entrusted al-Qahtani to convey his greetings to the Amir, and his wishes of health and happiness, and the Qatari people constant prosperity and development.

During the meeting, the Afghan president expressed thanks and appreciation for the continuous efforts of the Amir to mediate between the Afghan parties, and tQatar’s endeavour to realise the aspiration of the Afghan people for peace.

Later, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh, Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Hanif Atmar, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, and sevel officials met separately with al-Qahtani.