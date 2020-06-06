HE the Shura Council Speaker, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud, speaking on his behalf and on behalf of members of the council, has renewed loyalty to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, expressing pride at His Highness’ wise leadership and policies that helped Qatar overcome the impact of the unjust blockade and continue development for the country and the citizens while accomplishing many achievements.

In a statement made on the council’s website marking the third anniversary of the blockade, he said that the country had managed to overcome the unjust blockade thanks to the directives of His Highness the Amir, the state’s plans, and the efforts of Qatar’s citizens and residents.

HE al-Mahmoud added that the country had foiled all the plans of the blockading countries and became more capable, evident by the many achievements it accomplished in various fields over the past three years.

He stressed Qatar’s firm position of supporting unconditional dialogue that is based on respecting international law and not interfering in internal affairs as the basis for guaranteeing security and stability.

HE al-Mahmoud expressed appreciation for the good efforts made by friendly and brotherly countries to resolve the Gulf crisis and revitalize the GCC, led by the efforts of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The Shura Council Speaker concluded his remarks by reiterating that the unjust blockade and false claims Qatar is subjected to increases the country’s determination to hold onto its principles, its independence, protect the interest of its peoples, prevent any interference in its internal affairs, carry out its role in championing people, protect Arab rights, to provide assistance in the face of crises and epidemics in solidarity with world countries, and to work on protecting security and stability in the region and the world.