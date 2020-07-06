A Washington associate, who asked not to be named, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that Saudi investigators asked him to pay $ 15 billion they claim he stole, although it is not clear how they reached this number.

Those close to Bin Nayef confirm that these accusations are “false”, and contradict the royal decree issued by the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in 2007, and provides for approval of all secret activities of Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, and these documents were viewed by The Washington Post.

In 2007, Prince bin Nayef held the position of Assistant Minister of the Interior, years before he assumed the position of Minister between 2012 and 2017.

False charges

In early May of 2013, Muhammad bin Nayef submitted a report to the late King Abdullah summarizing secret spending on anti-terrorism programs for the same fiscal year, in which the prince requested royal approval for financial allocations of 5 billion Saudi riyals, equivalent to $ 1.3 billion to finance 8 projects.

The account of those close to Prince Muhammad bin Nayef is also consistent with what was said by former officials of the Saudi Central Intelligence Agency, which was headed by the prince, and stressed that they were aware of these secret accounts to combat terrorism at the time, and used them to help finance joint US-Saudi projects.

One of Bin Nayef’s aides confirmed that these Saudi documents are kept by the Prince’s lawyers in Britain and Switzerland, and will be made available in any international legal procedure that may arise.

The Washington Post tried to contact many Saudi authorities to comment on the matter, but there was no response on this matter from them.

At the end of June, Reuters quoted four informed sources – who did not name it – as saying that the crown prince’s attention is focused on documents available to Al-Jabri that contain sensitive information, which the prince wants for two reasons, one for his benefit, and the second for his concern with it.

In order for bin Salman to obtain these documents, he has in recent months increased pressure on Al-Jabri’s relatives, including the arrest of his two adult sons, to try to compel him to return to the kingdom from his exile in Canada.

Two well-informed Saudi sources and a former regional security official told Reuters that “the documents include information about Prince Mohammed bin Nayef’s assets and properties abroad, which could benefit Prince Muhammad bin Salman in pressuring his predecessor.”