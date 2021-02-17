The Sensory Assistance Room in Education City Stadium, one of the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /, hosted a number of autistic children during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final last Thursday, as part of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy’s commitment to host the edition. The most accessible and comprehensive for people with special needs in the history of the World Cup in 2022.

This initiative comes as part of the efforts of the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy to involve people with special needs in the preparations for hosting the Qatar 2022 World Cup and to identify their views and needs to meet them when hosting the first edition of the World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world after Less than two years.

In his statement, Mr. Khaled Al-Suwaidi, Director of Partners Relations at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, affirmed the keenness of the Supreme Committee and its partners to host an accessible and accessible tournament for all in 2022.

Al-Suwaidi said that the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and all partners spare no effort to discuss and implement the best practices and ways to equip the World Cup stadiums with all the tools that ensure that the needs of all fans, including those with special needs, are met, and are fully aware of their requirements and strive to achieve them to enjoy with their peers and their families the matches.

He added that the importance of equipping the 2022 World Cup stadiums is not limited to sensory assistance rooms to involve individuals with special needs, but also to laying valuable foundations and standards that will serve as a model to be followed during hosting football tournaments available and accessible to all in the future, which embodies one of the aspects of the legacy that The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is looking forward to leaving it to future generations.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy collaborated in designing and equipping the sensory assistance room in the Education City Stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000 fans, with Qatar Foundation’s Awsaj Academy and Renad Academy and Qatar Rehabilitation Center, where it allocated the necessary resources and services to help people with autism and their families.

It is noteworthy that attending the FIFA Club World Cup Final in the sensory assistance room was limited to a limited number of people with intellectual disabilities, in line with preventive measures and health measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid 19).