Today, Monday, a court in the United States of America decided to summon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 13 other people, in the case of the attempted assassination of former Saudi intelligence man Saad Al-Jabri.

The Washington court summons included 13 people, including two residents of the United States, Yousef Al-Rajhi and Layla Abu Al-Jadayel, in addition to the Saudi crown prince, according to Al-Jazeera.

Saudi officials also included Ahmed Al-Asiri, Badr Al-Asaker, and Saud Al-Qahtani.

Al-Jabri had revealed in a recent lawsuit that he filed before the Criminal Court in Washington that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent an assassination squad named (Tiger) to Canada to liquidate him a few days after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

According to the Canadian newspaper (The Star), the Saudi assassination squad failed to pass security procedures in Toronto Pearson, but Al-Jabri’s life is still in serious danger, according to what was mentioned in the lawsuit.

The newspaper says that Al-Jabri is seeking unspecified compensation from bin Salman and his companions due to the attempt to assassinate him and their violation of international laws.

According to the lawsuit, Al-Jabri was targeted because of his accurate knowledge of bin Salman’s activities and his influence at home and abroad. And targeting him comes as part of a wider campaign led by the Crown Prince to silence opponents of him abroad.

The Canadian newspaper notes that al-Jabri was an assistant to Muhammad bin Nayef, the former crown prince, who was a competitor to bin Salman for the throne, and after receiving information that his life was in danger, al-Jabri fled the kingdom in May 2017, first to Turkey, then to Canada, according to the suit. Judicial.

The newspaper adds that in June 2017, bin Salman overthrew his opponent, Muhammad bin Nayef, in the palace coup and became the de facto ruler, and in the following months, bin Salman tried to pressure Al-Jabri to return to the kingdom through a series of WhatsApp messages and threatened him with “all available means” to find him and wrote to him: “We will definitely get to you.”

According to the lawsuit, bin Salman deployed a “network of undercover agents” in the United States to try to track down Al-Jabri’s whereabouts. These agents allegedly contacted Jel El-Jabri and his friends in Boston.