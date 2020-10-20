The decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment to set fees for Al Khor Park has sparked mixed reactions among those who welcome the decision, as long as the return from the fees will be for the development and maintenance of parks, while others have expressed their concern that the decision will include other parks other than Al Khor Park.

An informed source confirmed to Al Sharq that the fees that were approved and published yesterday are currently limited to Al Khor Park only, while the other 90 parks are still distributed over various regions of the country without fees.