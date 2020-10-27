The Qatar Stars League has announced the schedule of matches for the rounds (from the sixth to the ninth) of the first section of the Qatar Football League (QNB Stars League) for the season 2020-2021.

The sixth round will start on Saturday November 21, where Umm Salal will meet Al-Ahly and Qatar With Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor and Al-Sailiya, the tour will continue on the next Sunday with three confrontations that will bring together Al-Duhail with Al-Gharafa, Al-Arabi in Al-Sadd, and Al-Rayyan with Al-Kharaitiyat.

In the seventh round, on Thursday 26 November, Al Sailiya will play Al Wakrah, Al Ahly with Al Rayyan, and Qatar will play Al Arabi, and the round will continue on the next Friday, in which Al Gharafa will meet Al Khor, Al Sadd with Umm Salal, and Al Duhail with Al Kharaitiyat.

In the eighth round, Al-Duhail confrontations with Al-Sailiya, Al-Arabi and Al-Rayyan, and Al-Wakra with Al-Sadd will take place on Tuesday, December 8, while Umm Salal will meet Al-Kharaitiyat, Al-Ahly in Al-Gharafa, and Qatar with Al-Khor, on the next Wednesday.

In the ninth round, on Sunday, December 13, Al-Sadd will meet Al-Gharafa, Al-Sailiya with Qatar, and Al-Duhail with Al-Arabi, while on Monday Al-Khor will play Al-Khor with Al-Wakrah, Al-Ahly will play Al-Kharaitiyat, and Al-Rayyan with Umm Salal.

The schedule of the 2020 AFC Champions League matches for East Continent clubs, which Doha will host from November 18 to December 13, has been taken into consideration, in addition to the final match of the AFC Champions League, which will be held on December 19, 2020 in Doha as well.

Later, the schedule for the last two tenth and eleventh rounds of the first section will be announced.