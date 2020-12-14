The Qatar Handball Federation announced the schedule of the Qatar International Men’s Friendly Championship, which will be held from 25 to 29 December in the Duhail Sports Hall.

Four teams will participate in the tournament: Qatar (Asian champion), Spain (European champion), Argentina (South American champion), in addition to Tunisia (African runner-up).

The opening match, on Friday, December 25th, brings together the Qatari team and its Tunisian counterpart, and on Sunday, December 27th, Spain and Tunisia will meet in the first match, and Qatar will meet Argentina in the second match.

On Monday, December 28, one match will be held, in which the Argentine national team meets its Spanish counterpart, while the tournament ends on Tuesday, December 29, with two matches, where the first combines Tunisia with Argentina, while Qatar and Spain will play the second match.

The Qatar International Men’s Friendly Championship is part of the Qatari team’s preparations to participate in the 27th World Championship, which will be held in Egypt from January 13 to 31 next, and the Qatari national team will compete in Group Three, which includes alongside it the teams of Croatia, Japan and Angola. To begin his career against Angola on Friday, January 15th, then to play his second match with Japan on the 17th, and conclude his first round matches against Croatia on the 19th of the same month.

The 32 teams participating in the World Championship were divided into eight groups, and the top three teams from each group will qualify for the second round / main round /, which includes 24 teams that will be divided into four groups, each of which includes six teams competing with each other in a league system. One, provided that the two teams, who occupy the first and second places in each group, qualify for the quarter-finals, beginning of the knockout rounds in the tournament.

The Qatari handball team qualified for the 2021 World Championship after winning the nineteenth Asian Men’s Championship, which was held in Kuwait early this year, for the fourth time in a row, after winning the final match over the South Korean team with a score of 33/21.