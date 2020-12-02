The spoken slogan for National Day 2020 will be announced next Thursday, December 3, at 7:00 pm via National Day accounts.

This came according to a tweet on the account of the National Day of the State 2020.

The Organizing Committee for the National Day celebrations had announced that the Darb Al Saai events would not be held for this year 2020.

The committee said on its Twitter account that this is taking into account the current circumstances, related to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), provided that the events will be held during the next year in a new way.

The committee also attributed this to the concern to ensure health and safety for all. She stressed that this year will witness the establishment of many historical programs, competitions and seminars, which will be broadcast on the Doha 360 website, and that all of them will be held in a distinctive manner, in line with the importance of the National Day.