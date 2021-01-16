Things aren’t looking up for Canada’s airline industry. Air Canada is slashing its capacity by 25 percent and eliminating 1,700 jobs after WestJet announced deep service and job cuts last week. The country’s largest airline is scaling down operations in response to increased travel restrictions that have had an “immediate impact” on bookings, per CTV News. Air Canada is cutting additional routes in Atlantic Canada while suspending flights to Gander, N.L., Goose Bay, N.L., and Fredericton by Jan. 23. The move will also impact 200 employees at Air Canada’s Express carriers.

Air Canada has laid off or furloughed almost half of its workforce since the start of the pandemic, according to The Globe and Mail.