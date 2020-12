(Reuters) – Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-29/ant-considers-holding-company-with-regulation-similar-to-bank-sources-say?sref=Yg3sQEZ2&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_source=twitter on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

