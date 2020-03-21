The Qatar Chamber’s Emergency Committee has set up an online application form that companies could use to assist them when transporting goods to and from the Industrial Area.

The initiative was among the topics discussed by the committee on Friday during its first meeting, which sought mechanisms on the committee’s work as a focal point between the private sector and the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

The meeting outlined the chamber’s efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow of food and other essential supplies to people in the locked-down communities of the Industrial Area.

According to the committee, the application form was developed to help ease the flow of goods to the Industrial Area. The chamber will collect the data from the application forms and statements will be sent electronically to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for approval.

The chamber will then send the approved statement to companies so that they can transport their goods to and from the Industrial Area based on the data recorded in the statement.

Since the launch of the application form in the past 24 hours, about 138 companies were able to benefit from it and had transported goods to and from the Industrial Area, “contributing to the uninterrupted flow of goods and commodities to the locked-down area,” Qatar Chamber said.

The meeting also discussed the chamber’s launch of a smart application that allows businessmen and companies to launch their initiatives “whether physical, in-kind or services.”

“The chamber’s committee will address the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management concerning these initiatives,” the chamber said.

The initiatives will be in two categories. The first is about the private sector’s contribution to government needs to face the spread of the coronavirus, while the second represents the private sector’s support.

“In the second category, large-scale companies and entrepreneurs will launch initiatives to support small businesses whose owners face financial challenges such as workers’ salaries, rental costs, and other challenges,” the chamber said.

Qatar Chamber said its Emergency Committee aims to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to streamline business requirements to solve the challenges encountered by the private sector during the Covid-19 health crisis.

It added that the Emergency Committee continues to hold meetings on a regular basis, and receives all businessmen’s proposals and initiatives at emergency@qcci.org, while inquiries, proposals, and complaints could be coursed through the committee’s hotline at 44559187.