The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that applications for newborn birth certificates will be suspended at all its offices during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from today until May 28.
This is part of the precautionary and preventive measures to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said in an announcement on social media yesterday.
Applications will be received as scheduled on Sunday, May 31, from 7.30am-12.30pm, the MoPH has said.
The ministry has also informed that applications for death certificates can be submitted to the Humanitarian Services Office on weekdays from 8am-12 noon.
Applications for birth certificates to be suspended during Eid holidayMay 19 2020 02:26 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that applications for newborn birth certificates will be suspended at all its offices during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from today until May 28.