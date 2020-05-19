The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that applications for newborn birth certificates will be suspended at all its offices during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from today until May 28.

This is part of the precautionary and preventive measures to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry said in an announcement on social media yesterday.

Applications will be received as scheduled on Sunday, May 31, from 7.30am-12.30pm, the MoPH has said.

The ministry has also informed that applications for death certificates can be submitted to the Humanitarian Services Office on weekdays from 8am-12 noon.