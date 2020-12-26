Apply Online for Exceptional Entry Permit for Qatar Visitors / Residents Abroad

Qatar Visitors and Residents can now apply for Exceptional Entry Permit who have currently stuck abroad due to COVID 19. Applications can be submitted starting 1st August 2020.

This service allows employers, whether individuals or companies, government or private sectors, to submit an application via Qatar Portal to enable Qatar residents to enter the State of Qatar.

It is a temporary service that is provided to residents of the State of Qatar who are unable to return to the country because of the restrictions imposed due to the Corona virus pandemic (COVID-19).

How to Apply Online for Exceptional Entry Permit?

Visit the website https://portal.www.gov.qa/wps/portal/qsports/home

Click on Apply for Exceptional Entry Permit

Read the terms and conditions and prepare all the required attachments before starting the application.

Create a new account on Qatar Portal or Log in to your existing account (if available).

Click on “Apply for Exceptional Entry Permit”. For Qatari Citizens and Residents For Visitors and Business Representatives.

Fill in the required information correctly and completely as shown in the passport.

Enter your email correctly to receive approval for your application.

Print the permit and keep a copy of it and a copy of quarantine undertaking to be presented to airport officials.

Terms and Conditions

The Permit:

Employers may apply for an “exceptional entry permit” for Qatar residents.

Application for Entry permit can be submitted online from 1st August 2020.

Exceptional Entry Permit service is available to residents, family members, and Visitors.

If a resident, to whom an entry permit has been issued, is outside the country, entry permits are issued to their respective family members automatically.

The validity of the entry permit is one month from the date of its issuance. In the event of expiration, a new application can be submitted.

The holder of the permit must download the EHTERAZ application upon arrival.

In the event that the resident is coming from a low-risk country, evidence of residence in that country for 72 hours or more must be attached to the application.

The competent authorities reserve the right to accept or reject the permit application in accordance with the conditions and requirements of issuing the permits.

The applicant must acknowledge that all data and information stated in the entry permit application are correct.

If any discrepancy or misinformation is proved, legal liabilities for the same will apply, in accordance with the regulations and laws of the State of Qatar.

People coming from low-risk countries should:

Conduct COVID 19 Test in an approved hospital (if any) within a period not exceeding 48 hours from the date of departure, and submit a hard copy of the examination certificate upon arrival. (Click here to view the list of accredited hospitals)

In the case the COVID test is not conducted in the departure country, the test will be conducted at the airport upon arrival.

The applicant must upload proof of staying in a low-risk country for 72 hours or more. If the expatriate resides less than 72 hours in a low-risk country, they will be considered as coming from other countries (not low-risk) and will be treated accordingly.

Note: The permit will be automatically canceled if there is a discrepancy in the entered data of the country of departure.

Documents that residents must possess upon arrival at the airport

Passport

Qatar Residence card

Entry permit

Hotel quarantine undertaking

COVID Examination Certificate: In the event of coming from low-risk countries, a hard copy of the medical examination, conducted within a period not exceeding 48 hours in one of the accredited hospitals (if any), must be presented to concerned officials at the airport.

Copy of hotel reservation for quarantine: In the event of coming from other countries, a hard or soft copy of the residence reservation must be submitted in one of the hotels approved for quarantine. Additional Information



For more information, please call on 109 from inside Qatar or +974 44069999 from outside Qatar.