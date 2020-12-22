Apply Online
Step 1: Check Your Permanent Residency Eligibility
- Individuals can inquire about their Permanent Residency Eligibility online by visiting the Ministry of Interior’s (MOI) website through the following link.
- Once you have opened the website’s page click on the MOI Services tab on the dashboard, navigate to the Inquires section, and then click on it.
- This will lead you to the next page displaying MOI Services, where you have to click on the “Residency Permits Inquiry” Tab to go to the next page.
- Here click on the Permanent Residency Eligibility Inquiry icon to access the online application form.
- Fill in the required information to make the inquiry. These include:-
- QID Number of the authorized individual ( 11 digits)
- Residency Expiry Date
- enter the verification code from picture or audio.
- Confirm that the information you have provided is correct, then click on the “Submit” button.
- This will cause the eligibility criteria details to be displayed
- The inquiry process is immediate and free of charge.
- If you are eligible for permanent residency, you can submit your application through the Electronic Services Portal of the Ministry of Interior’s website.
Step 2: Make an application for Permanent Residency
- The user shall own a smart card to use the service.
- This service can be obtained after all requirements and steps of granting permanent residency are completed.
- The first step is to log in with your smart card to the e-services portal of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by clicking on the MOI Services tab and selecting the E-services option.
- If you do not have an account with the MOI e-portal, you have to register for the services using your smart card.
- Once logged in, click on the “Residency Services” Menu on the dashboard, then click on the “Permanent Residency” link.
- Select the “New Request” Option and choose the “Required Category” Option from the list of available categories to have the list of candidates and the status of each (qualified or not) displayed.
- Select the persons to whom new applications are to be submitted from the “List of Qualified Candidates”, then click on “Next”
- At this point wait for the wait for communication from the MOI. If you meet the requirements, you will be contacted via SMS and asked to submit the required documents. You will also pay a fee of QR 3,000
Step 3: Make Payment for Application
- Once you receive the confirmation SMS. Log into the e-services portal of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to continue with the application.
- Once logged in, you navigate to the fee payment page and click on the “Fee Payment” Option to move to a blank screen.
- Pay appropriate fees using a credit or debit card so that the system displays a message on successful completion of the transaction and a payment receipt will be available for printing or download.
- On the same page the click on the “Attaching Documents” button, which will be activated after making the payment. By clicking on the button you will be able to upload the required documents.
- Attach the required documents to the competent committee, then submit your application.
- To attach the required documents: Select the second option “Attach Documents” on the “Service Options” page.
- To follow up on your applications: Select the third option “Follow up Applications” on the “Service Options” page.
- Click on submit for processing to begin.
Step 4: Processing and Approval of Permanency Residency Application
- The processing of the application will be done by the Ministry of Interior.
- A permanent committee called the “Committee of granting permanent Residency Permit” will go through the application and submit its recommendation to the Minister of Interior who will make the appropriate decision about their application.
- If the recommendation favors approval. The Minister will grant ID card called “Permanent Residency Permit”
Step5: Issuance of Permanent Residence Permit (PRP) .
- The approved permanent residency application will be contacted by the MOI officials to complete the procedure and obtain the card at the nearest MOI service center.
- The applicant is required to pay a final fee of QR3,000 upon collection
Note
- The Minister of Interior can cancel PRP and withdraw ID from the holder if he failed in meeting the terms and conditions stipulated in Article No. 1 of clauses No. 3 for the Law No. 10 of 2018 on Permanent Residency or in Public Interest
Required Documents
- Passport of the resident
- Photo of the resident
- Copy of resident permit of a resident
- Photocopy of sponsors valid ID
- Photocopy of establishment valid ID
- Employment ID Card
Office Locations & Contacts
Expatriates Affairs Department
Phone: + 974 44890423
Fax: + 974 44864071
E-mail: expat@moi.gov.qa
General Directorate of Passports
Phone: + 974 44890212
Fax: + 974 44883777
E-mail: bpea@moi.gov.qa
Website