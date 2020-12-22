Apply to Set Up Business in Qatar Financial Center

Topics: Business and Finance, Visas and Official Documents

Business and Finance, Visas and Official Documents Audience: Business

Setting up a business in Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is a clear and streamlined process. Specialist teams, including a dedicated relationship manager, are available to support individuals and companies through their application process.

Offline Instructions

Setting up in QFC – Non-Regulated Business Activities:

Establishing an entity in QFC follows a simple and streamlined process through a single online application form, supported by a dedicated Business Development Representative:

1 – Expression of Interest

Entities interested in obtaining a license to operate in QFC are asked to complete a ‘Start Your Setup’ form on QFC website or by contacting QFC business development team at +974 44967836 or email BusinessDevelopment@qfc.qa.

2 – Discuss your Business Plan and Eligibility of the Proposed Activities

A member of QFC business development team will meet or contact you to discuss your business plan and eligibility of the proposed activities to be carried out under QFC platform and discuss requirements.

3 – Application Link Shared

If your proposed business operations are aligned with QFC Permitted Activities as prescribed in QFC Rules and Regulations and your entity will add strategic value to Qatar and QFC, you will be advised, and a link will be shared with you to direct you to the secure QFC portal where you can complete an online Application for Registration and License with QFC.

*A dedicated Business Development Representative will be assigned to you as your single point of contact to ensure you receive the required support and clarifications throughout your set up journey with QFC.

4 – Application Assessment and Approval

Once your application is submitted and all supporting documents are provided, they will be reviewed and assessed. Your dedicated Business Development Representative will engage with you to clarify any points that require further follow up.

Once you satisfy all QFC requirements, your application will be approved, and your company will be registered.

Setting up in QFC – Regulated Activities:

If you wish to set up a business in QFC to carry out regulated activities, which are defined in the QFC Financial Services Regulations (FSR), an authorization must be obtained from QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) before proceeding with the rest of the application for the certificate of incorporation or registration.

A member of QFC Financial Sector Office (FSO) will guide you through the authorization process and will intermediate with QFCRA. Kindly contact the FSO team via email fso@qfc.qa or by phone at (+974) 4496 7651.

Service Center

Qatar Financial Centre Tower 1 (Opposite City Center Mall), Doha, Qatar (Check Google Maps)

Additional Information

Fees

Applicable and annual fees are as follows: