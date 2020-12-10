Qatar Visa Centers in three more countries to reopen soon
The Ministry of Interior has announced Tuesday, December 8, that the appointment booking has started for Qatar Visa Centers (QVC) in Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines through the QVC website as part of reopening these Centers in the coming days.
QVC in Nepal will be opened on December 10 while the QVC in Pakistan will open on December 14. QVC in Manila, Philippines will be opened on December 15.
Starting December 3, 2020, Qatar Visa Centers in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kochi have resumed operations. These centers are now accepting appointments for Visa Applicants who are required to enroll their biometric data and undergo medical tests as part of their visa application process. Appointments can be booked online at www.qatarvisacenter.com using the Visa Reference Number and Passport Number of the applicant at the visa center, date and time of the applicants choosing, according to Qatar Visa Center.
The center operates Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Information on appointment scheduling, requirements, steps and guidelines for the visit at the visa center can be accessed in English and the regional languages at www.qatarvisacenter.com.
Source: Ministry of Interior