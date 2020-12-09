His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures taken and precautionary measures taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law on mortgaging movable assets, and for referring it to the Shura Council.

The project aims to enable companies and individuals to obtain bank loans with the guarantee of mortgaged movables, as well as contribute to reducing the cost of loans by creating a guarantee for banks to reduce the risk of defaulting payments, thus supporting small and medium enterprises and their contribution to the national economy.

Among the provisions contained in the draft law, provisions related to the scope of application, the creation of the electronic registry in the Qatar Central Depository of Securities, the data to be recorded in the registry, the establishment and enforcement of the right of mortgage, and the rights of the mortgagee.

Second – Agreeing to take the necessary measures to ratify a contribution agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the United Nations represented by its counter-terrorism office, in support of the International Center for Behavioral Visions to Combat Terrorism.

Third – Approval of a draft agreement for cooperation in the legal field between the Ministry of Justice in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in the Republic of Mali.