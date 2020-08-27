Before we continue to the process and requirements for an own family visa, you must conscious that it’s not possible to get a residence to allow in Qatar without an employment agreement and also a local agency to behave as a sponsor. Your organization ought to ensure your agreement must be attested through the Ministry of Labour. Contracts ought to specify the activity description, running hours, salary and also any other blessings that the employee is entitled to. The Arabic model of the employment contract governs employment and also enterprise preparations as in keeping with Qatari law.

Necessary documents to apply for a circle of relatives visa: Take a duplicate of your Qatar Resident ID Card (QID)

A Visa software shape to be crammed in from the typing Centre.

NOC letter from your company (it’s miles legitimate only for three months from the date of the letter)

Employment Contract (If you’re working for a central authority or semi-government entity, you’ll need to present an official letter out of your corporation pointing out your profession and revenue)

Education Certificate attested by means of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of your usa and also Qatar embassy in your united states of america. Also, there are many private attestation organizations in Qatar get this work done in your behalf.

House Contract/Lease Agreement attested by way of the municipality (municipality shall require every other set of documents like replica of the title, the copy of proprietor QID, layout, etc. For stamping)

Electricity and Water Receipt in your name

For Spouse: Marriage Certificate attested by way of MOFA of your country and also Qatar embassy on your u . S ..

If it’s no longer in English then translation ought to be attested via MOFA and also Qatar embassy to your u . S .

For Children: Child(s) Birth Certificate(s) attested via MOFA and additionally Qatar embassy for your U. S. A .. If it’s no longer in English then translation have to be attested via MOFA and also Qatar embassy to your country.

Six Month Bank Statement with a minimum profits of QAR 10,000 consistent with month (or QAR 7,000 if circle of relatives housing is furnished by way of your corporation)

Passport reproduction of the dependent (Wife / Children)

In case of sponsoring adults, a certificate of “right conduct” attested by means of “applicable authorities.”

Submit the Family Visa Application:

Submit the above documents in any of the Immigration places of work and additionally collect acknowledgment to be able to bring Visa application number.

You can test the fame on https://www.Moi.Gov.Qa/ after 2 days.

Enter Application Number, Visa Type as “Residency”, Application Date and additionally QID Sponsor

If approved,

If the visa is approved you may get a message to your mobile. Ensure that you have registered your cell in METRASH. (METRASH is a service furnished with the aid of MOI thru which all of the message related to immigration will be received on your cellular)

If the software is approved you can pay the fees at any service center showing the acknowledgment you bought while you applied.

If rejected,

Visit the immigration workplace and request a meeting with the visa approval committee.

Take a copy of the receipt as they may maintain the unique receipt with them and provide the reproduction on which they may mention the assembly date

If there’s no serious problem along with your submitted files after their scrutiny, you will be given an appointment date with the visa approval committee.

The committee will ask you easy query like what is your qualification, what is your career. This is simply asked to check the way you communicate (Keep a hard and fast of files you submitted and all the copies of your education certificates. They will no longer ask but it is right to preserve it with you)

They would possibly ask you to check after 3 days. If the whole thing is ok, you’ll get the approval at the very subsequent day.

If the visa is approved you’ll get a message on your cellular. Ensure which you have registered your cell in METRASH

If the application is approved you can pay the costs at any provider center showing the acknowledgment you purchased whilst you applied

(METRASH is a carrier provided by way of MOI via which all of the message related to immigration will be received to your cell)

Procedure after approval:

With the receipt visit the Medical fee at Mesaimeer

Go to the woman segment (For your wife) and get her clinical checkup

Give your Debit card for the payment on the way to cost you Qr.100

After which they’ll do the blood test and additionally X-ray (both sealed in your Receipt).

Once the clinical is approved you may get a message to your cellular. Ensure which you have registered your cellular in METRASH (METRASH is a provider provided through MOI). Through METRASH all of the message associated with immigration will be acquired in your mobile.

Once your medical is approved (every so often it occurs at the same day and every so often inside 2-three days) you want to visit the Mesaimeer Immigration office and get your fingerprints registered.

Fingerprint registration for a circle of relatives visa:

The fingerprint section is outside the principle workplace, close to to the parking lot.

Collect a form from the Men’s Fingerprint section (Only here you get the form)

Your wife ought to visit the women’s fingerprint phase and check in fingerprint. It will take 2-3 days for the update.

After 2-3 days, go to the Immigration workplace. Submit the filled for shape with each your signatures to the respective counters where you will receive QID of your family members.

Follow the above processes for family visa utility, preserve proper files and additionally most importantly be patient. Wish you the high-quality luck to bring in your family.

Author: Syed Ameer

SHARE THIS POST