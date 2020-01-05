AG Convergence, as part of Argon Global Group of Companies, will conduct an event with the Ministry of Transport and Communication (MoTC) on external threats and solutions in the digital age titled ‘Cyber Security Solutions & Risk of External Threats in IT’.

AG Convergence’s partner, SECUREITLAB as a leading cybersecurity company, will present the session, which is a priority topic of concern and discussion in the IT

world today.

The event will be held tomorrow from 3pm-6pm at Al Nasser Tower in West Bay. Entry to the event is free and parking arrangement is also available upon registration to the session.

As the business landscape redefines itself with the adoption of big data, mobile computing, and social media, traditional cybersecurity solutions that only monitor an organisation’s network no longer provide adequate protection, Argon Global said in a statement.

In a next generation external threat protection solution, data monitoring extends beyond the organisation, into its cloud services, key executives’ personal e-mail accounts, mobile devices, and more.

Equipped with complex tools, strict processes, and experienced security analysts, a next gen cybersecurity solution provides real-time and actionable intelligence, advance analytics to better protect one’s organisation from the latest threats, the

statement continued.

Argon Global is inviting those interested in the IT security community to make use of the event to be enlightened with the best security protection options available in the

industry today.

For more details and registration, contact [email protected], call 50340985, or visit http://bit.ly/MOTC-AG.

Source:gulf-times.com