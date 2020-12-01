Today, the Armed Forces concluded the “strict support 2020” exercise, which was held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khaled bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and a number of units and leaders of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior participated in it.

The conclusion of the exercise was attended by Lieutenant-General Pilot Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with a number of senior officers in the armed forces and the Ministry of Interior.

Brigadier General Thawab Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Director of the Exercise, said in a statement on the sidelines of the closing activities, that this exercise comes within the framework of coordination between the participating units and training them to respond quickly to repel maritime breaches and violations.