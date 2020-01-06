ExxonMobil Qatar, the title sponsor of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020, has announced an exciting series of activities for its stand in the tournament’s Public Village. The stand is a popular feature of the annual tournament that attracts visitors of all ages and interests.

This year’s activities have been carefully planned to tie in to ‘Energy in Motion’, ExxonMobil Qatar’s campaign theme for the 2020 open. The campaign aligns with education, which is a focus area of ExxonMobil Qatar’s community outreach, particularly science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. It highlights the actual science behind tennis and draws attention to design and construction, kinetic energy and power, aerodynamics, vibrations, forces, friction and others.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020,” said Saleh al Mana, vice-president and director Government and Public Affairs at ExxonMobil Qatar. “Doha is a great venue for this tournament, and we have been planning new and exciting activities for the thousands of tennis supporters we hope to welcome to our stand.”

“Our partnership with the Qatar Tennis Federation is inspiring and motivating hundreds of people in Qatar every year to live healthier and more active lifestyles. Although we are an energy company, much of our time and effort at ExxonMobil Qatar is spent on identifying ways to help build a vibrant and sustainable society, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its Human Development Pillar,” added Mana.

The ExxonMobil Qatar stand will feature the Motion Sphere platform — a uniquely immersive motorcycle racing experience. A real racing motorcycle is installed inside a sphere to provide an exceptionally intense drive for every participant.

Stand visitors can also have a video of them taken in slow motion, and they can participate in a STEM quiz on a touch screen to win lots of great instant prizes.

A social media competition will also take place during the tournament from January 6 to 11, and will require participants to visit the ExxonMobil Qatar stand at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open’s Public Village, follow @exxonmobil_qa on Instagram and Twitter, take a video in slow motion at the stand with fun props, upload it on their social media account with the hashtag #e_slowmotion, and then tag three friends. Three lucky winners will be announced on the final day of the tournament.

The STEM quiz, which was launched on December 8, will continue to run through January 11. A question will be asked on ExxonMobil Qatar’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. Followers will need to follow the accounts, give their answer on the post and tag three friends. One final winner will be announced on the last day of the tournament.

As in previous years, the ever popular ‘ExxonMobil Minute’ will be part of the 2020 tournament. Winning players randomly serve tennis balls into the audience at the end of each match, and lucky spectators can catch them and claim a valuable prize at ExxonMobil Qatar’s stand in the Public Village. Those frequenting the stand may get a chance to meet their favourite tennis stars — players randomly visit during the tournament to take part in activities, talk to fans and sign oversized tennis balls.

The Public Village is a lively mix of music, entertainment, performances, restaurants and cafes, as well as a traditional souq. Visitors and families can relax and enjoy authentic Qatari food and a selection of other available dining options, as their children enjoy the games and rides.

KarimAlami, Qatar ExxonMobil Open Tournament director said, “Qatar Tennis Federation appreciates ExxonMobil Qatar’s ongoing efforts to take tennis to new levels in Qatar through its sponsorship of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. This partnership has placed our annual tournament among the top tournaments Qatar hosts. We believe that this outstanding success will continue to grow in future editions of the tournament.”

Source:qatar-tribune.com