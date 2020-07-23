The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) on Wednesday announced temporary closures at three different places.

These are a two-week closure of the access to the Al Khafji service road at Duhail Interchange, closure of the south access from Al Gharrafa Street to Al Mashabiya Street at Sheikh Faisal Roundabout, and a one-lane closure on Ali Bin Amur Al Attiya Street and Museum Street.

The closures will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closures, and has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.

* Two-week closure of access to Al Khafji service road at Duhail Interchange



Ashghal has announced a two-week closure of the access to the Al Khafji service road at Duhail Interchange from Friday.

The closure has been announced to enable the construction of Duhail Interchange, Ashghal has said. Road users coming from Al Khafji Street towards Environment Street are advised to use Environment Street and then Al Duhail Street to access their destination.

* Closure of south access from Al Gharrafa Street to Al Mashabiya Street at Sheikh Faisal Roundabout

Ashghal has announced the closure of the south access from Al Gharrafa Street to Al Mashabiya Street at Sheikh Faisal Roundabout from Friday for two weeks. The closure will enable the construction of Duhail Interchange, Ashghal has said. Road users coming from Al Gharrafa Street and heading towards Al Mashabiya Street are advised to use Al Samari Street and Al Belwar Street instead of Al Gharrafa Street to access their destination.

* One-lane closure on Ali Bin Amur Al Attiya Street and Museum Street





Ashghal has announced a one-lane closure on Ali Bin Amur Al Attiya Street, from Al Rufaa Intersection to Al Meena Intersection, as well as a one-lane closure on Museum Street, from Museum Roundabout to Slata Intersection (Al Muthaf), from Saturday for six months.

The closures have been announced to enable the works of the Doha Central Development and Beautification Project – Package 2, Ashghal has said.

The closures are aimed at facilitating the implementation of infrastructure development and beautification works on Museum Street and Ali Bin Amur Al Attiya Street. During the closures, two lanes will remain open to traffic in both directions and access will be provided to residential areas and commercial facilities.